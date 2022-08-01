Home Uncategorized EPL: Ten Hag reveals Man Utd player that has impressed him
Uncategorized

EPL: Ten Hag reveals Man Utd player that has impressed him

by News
0 views

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has singled out Alejandro Garnacho for praise as their pre-season preparations end.

Ten Hag has been getting a feel of his team after arriving from Ajax on a three-year deal this summer.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, the Dutchman said he was impressed by Garnacho.

Ten Hag said: “He played pretty well – he is just a teenager but his performance was really good.”

United are now believed to be working on new contract for Garnacho, as already approved by Ten Hag.

The Red Devils begin their Premier League campaign against Brighton on Sunday.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Watson settles 3 more lawsuits as ruling expected

Devotees throng temples as they celebrate Sawan Somwar

NAPTIP Partners Facebook, U.S. Centre To Tackle Human...

Nunes gets revenge, recaptures title from Peña

Bihar: Union minister’s party sacks leader who moved...

Brazil triumphs again, but Copa America Femenina is...

No intention to hurt or insult sentiments of...

INEC Deploys 200,000 BVAS For 2023 Election ―...

Barcelona: The best will play – Xavi sends...

Arsenal’s new pink 2022-23 third kit celebrates the...

Leave a Reply