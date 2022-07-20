Home NEWS EPL: Ten Hag rates Antony more than Manchester United players – Trevor Sinclair
EPL: Ten Hag rates Antony more than Manchester United players – Trevor Sinclair

Ex-England international, Trevor Sinclair, has said that Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, rates Ajax forward Antony more than the players at his disposal at Old Trafford.

According to the former Manchester City star, this is the reason the Dutch still wants to sign Antony from the Dutch champions.

The future of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in doubt at the club and reports in England suggest that the Red Devils remain interested in Antony, who thrived under Ten Hag in Amsterdam.

Sinclair added: “Ten Hag has been in the building for three or four weeks, he knows what he’s got, and he’s still going for Antony.

“What does that tell you? He rates Antony more than the players he’s got.

“You need to be able to rotate like the top clubs, you need that depth.”

United’s attack has been given a boost by the reemergence of Martial, who has three goals in as many friendlies, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla.

“Martial has been superb,” Sinclair continued.

“New manager, spring in his step, clean slate.

“The style of football that they’re now playing, I’ve not seen them play, although it is only pre-season.”

