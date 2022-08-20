epl:-ten-hag-makes-demand-from-man-utd-players-ahead-of-liverpool-clash

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has said his footballing philosophy at the club will continue to prove futile if his players fail to show the “right attitude” on the pitch.

The Red Devils have lost their first two fixtures ahead of Monday’s night crunch clash against Liverpool.

Ten Hag’s reign began with a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton, before last weekend’s 4-0 drubbing at Brentford.

The Dutchman is hoping for a more spirited performance from his side against Jurgen Klopp’s men at Old Trafford.

“I think I made myself clear. I was definitely not happy.

“In football, you can talk about philosophy but you need the basic stuff, the right attitude and I didn’t see it from minute one.

“You have to bring it every game, especially Monday,” Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday.