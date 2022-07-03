epl:-ten-hag-identifies-player-to-take-over-ronaldo’s-no.7-shirt

Antony could be in line to wear his dream shirt number if he replaces Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move to the Premier League side throughout the summer.

Ten Hag and Antony worked together at Ajax and could be reunited at United.

However, the Red Devils’ interest in the 22-year-old cooled off, with the Eredivisie club demanding £70m.

But interest in Antony appears to have been renewed amid the drama over Ronaldo’s uncertain future.

After Ronaldo asked United for a transfer away, Ten Hag has asked the board to go back in for Antony this summer.

Antony could well be in line for a dream shirt number should he make the switch. With Ronaldo gone, the Brazilian could well be entrusted with the no. 7 shirt with the Red Devils.

Whilst he is the current occupant of the No. 11 shirt at Ajax, he has elected to wear the iconic number in the past with former club Sao Paulo as well as on the international stage with the Brazil U23s.