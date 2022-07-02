epl:-ten-hag-gives-man-utd-deadline-to-bring-in-new-players

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, wants the bulk of the club’s transfer business to be completed before the squad flies out for their pre-season tour on July 8, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils have a basic agreement in place for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

A deal for Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia is also expected to be completed soon.

United are also interested in Ajax defender, Lisandro Martinez, while Christian Eriksen is deciding whether to accept an offer from United or remain at Brentford.

However, Jurrien Timber to stay with Ajax, even though United had the centre-back, who can also operate at right-back, on a shortlist of defensive targets.

United’s football director, John Murtough, is overseeing the team’s transfer business, aided by Steve Brown, the head of recruitment operations. Tom Keane, a solicitor and brother of former United defender Michael Keane, has been brought in on a consultancy basis to help draft deals.