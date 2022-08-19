Home NEWS EPL: Ten Hag confirms Man Utd star yet to return ahead of Liverpool clash
EPL: Ten Hag confirms Man Utd star yet to return ahead of Liverpool clash

by News
Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, has confirmed that defender, Victor Lindelof, has not returned to the club’s training due to injury.

Ten Hag also provided the latest update on Forward, Anthony Martial.

The Dutchman said this during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of his side’s Premier League tie with Liverpool on Monday.

Recall that both Lindelof and Martial did not feature in Man United’s last Premier League 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

“Victor has not returned to the training pitch but the good news is that Anthony Martial is back in training with the team,” Erik told club media on Friday.

