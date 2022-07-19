Home NEWS EPL: Ten Hag blasts De Gea as Man Utd beat Crystal Palace 3-1
EPL: Ten Hag blasts De Gea as Man Utd beat Crystal Palace 3-1

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, had harsh words for goalkeeper David de Gea despite their 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in a preseason friendly today.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial all scored for the Red Devils as they won in Melbourne.

There was, once again, promising signs that the players are taking on board Ten Hag’s methods.

But adopting those methods is not always easy and that much was evident at the MCG today when, despite being into the closing stages of the game, Ten Hag could be heard lambasting David De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper took a back pass from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but instead of passing back to one of his defenders in order to play out from the back, De Gea opted to lump the ball upfield.

The diminutive Amad Diallo unsurprisingly lost the aerial battle for the ball and United lost possession.

Ten Hag could be heard screaming: “David! What the f**k are you doing?!”.

The Dutchman has made it clear that De Gea is his first choice this term and he allowed Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan.

