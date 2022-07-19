epl:-super-eagles’-joe-aribo-reveals-target-for-southampton-next-season

Nigerian international midfielder, Joe Aribo, has said that he is hoping his new club Southampton can challenge for Europe this season.

The midfielder completed a move from Scottish giants, Rangers to the Premier League this week.

Aribo also said it was a difficult decision for him switching the last season’s Europa League finalists for the Premier League side.

“It definitely was[difficult]. Rangers are a massive club and it was amazing being there from minute one,” he told Southampton official website.

“It was a really hard decision for me but my aim was always to play in the Premier League because it’s the best league in the world.

“It’s always been a goal for me to reach that and so I had to take that opportunity.”

He added, “We want to get ourselves into the top half of the table and push for Europe, that’s the aim.”