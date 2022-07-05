epl:-super-eagle-striker-makes-list-of-four-players-to-replace-ronaldo-at-man-united

Nigeria International, Victor Moses has appeared second in the list of four players to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Ronaldo made a stunning return to Manchester United last summer and is now almost on his way out of Old Trafford again.

The 37-year-old announced over the weekend that he is hungry for a new challenge with Manchester United having failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Ronaldo has played the competition consecutively for the past decade, and has dominated the affairs in the competition, winning it five times.

The Portugal international does not want to play in the Europa League next season and has made his intention to leave Manchester United known to the club.

Though the Red Devils publicly insisted the Portuguese is not for sale, reports in England said they are now willing the let their legend go.

And, according Metro, Victor Osimhen of Napoli is one of the players the Red Devils, led by Erik ten Hag, would be considering to sign to feel the big void left by the football icon.

First on the list of such players is Bayern Munich’s wantaway striker, Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski has made his intention to leave the German side known. And his desire is to play for Barcelona next season.

Bayern would likely demand a fee of around £45m asking price for the striker, despite the fact that he is entering the final year of his deal

The news site also named Paulo Dybala in the list. The Argentine forward has left Juventus following expiration of his current deal and is a free agent.

United have twice agreed to sign Dybala in the past, most recently on deadline day of the 2019 summer transfer window under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Though Dybala has primarily operated as a second striker during his career, he is capable of playing in a more central position and could play the ‘false nine’.

The Premier League giants could, however, decide to settle for their own striker, Anthony Martial, for the season.

The France international spent half of last season on loan at Sevilla but has returned to Old Trafford ahead of the club’s pre-season.