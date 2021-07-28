Home NEWS EPL: Solskjaer reveals Man United player to miss first three fixtures of new season
EPL: Solskjaer reveals Man United player to miss first three fixtures of new season

Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has revealed that Alex Telles will miss the Red Devils’ 2021/22 Premier League fixtures against Leeds United, Southampton and Wolves in August due to injury.

Telles sustained an ankle injury during Man United’s pre-season training camp in Surrey a few days ago.

The left-back also missed Man United’s pre-season friendly 4-2 defeat against QPR last weekend due to the injury.

EPL: Man Utd suffer injury blow ahead of 2021/2022 season

Solskjaer had initially disclosed that Telles would only be ‘out for a few weeks’ but has now provided the latest update on his injury.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “Unfortunately, it is worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for.

“His ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped, and he will be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August [when will tackle Leeds, Southampton and Wolves], I would think.”

