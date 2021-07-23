epl:-solskjaer-lists-three-things-sancho-will-add-to-man-utd-squad

Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has listed three things the club’s new signing, Jadon Sancho, will add to the Red Devils’ squad.

According to Solskjaer, Sancho will add tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the Man United squad.

Sancho was officially unveiled as a Man United player on Friday.

The England international joined Man United from Dortmund.

Reacting, Solskjaer was quoted by Man United official website as saying, “Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he’s a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United.

“He’ll form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom.

“His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team.

“We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”

Sancho will wear the number 25 jersey at Man United.

