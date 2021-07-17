epl:-solskjaer-identifies-player-man-united-should-sign-as-pogba’s-replacement

Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has identified Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar, as Paul Pogba’s replacement at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer views Aouar as a suitable replacement for Pogba, according to ESPN.

Man United will have to battle Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who are also believed to be interested in Aouar.

Aouar is under contract at Lyon for a further two years, but the Ligue 1 club are said to be open to the idea of selling the 23-year-old this summer.

Meanwhile, Pogba’s future at Man United is currently unclear.

The 28-year-old is yet to sign a new contract at Man United and would be allowed to leave the Red Devils for free next summer if nothing is agreed.

Pogba has attracted interest from Juventus and PSG in the past.