epl:-simon-jordan-slams-wayne-rooney-for-leaving-derby-county

Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan has slammed Manchester United icon, Wayne Rooney, describing the former striker as a ‘bloody fool’ for leaving Derby County amid their ongoing financial struggles.

The 36-year-old Rooney left his role at Derby County on Friday following 19 months in charge.

Before the decision to dump the club, Rooney was hailed for his leadership in such difficult times last season.

However, Jordan said the former England international should have remained at the club.

The Rams were relegated from the Championship to League One following the 21-point deduction and Jordan feels Rooney may find it tough to get another job at a higher level.

He said that the former Everton striker will have learned a lot from the situation at Derby County.

“He[Rooney] is nowhere near[coaching in the Premier League]. I’d be surprised if Wayne got another Championship job any time soon.

“I think he’s a bloody fool. You’ve got a club that’s dropped into League One with 28,000 fans that are going to be galvanised up the ying-yang.

“You’ve got an owner that’s coming in there – he’s bought the stadium too, so he’s not mucking about – I think he [Rooney] is a fool,” he told talkSPORT.