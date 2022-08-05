Home NEWS EPL: Scoring goals is hardest job – Graeme Souness advises Man United on Cristiano Ronaldo
EPL: Scoring goals is hardest job – Graeme Souness advises Man United on Cristiano Ronaldo

Graeme Souness has insisted Manchester United should have acted faster to the Cristiano Ronaldo situation and ‘nipped it in the bud’.

However, despite the superstar reportedly still keen on leaving Old Trafford and his recent behaviour, Souness believes the Red Devils should keep hold of him this summer

The Liverpool legend joined the talkSPORT Breakfast this morning.

“I would have nipped it in the bud and got in front of Ronaldo as soon as possible,” he said.

“I would keep him, he gets goals and goals are everything. It’s the hardest job!”

Ronaldo has declared his interest to leave the club this summer over their failure to qualify for Champions League this season.

