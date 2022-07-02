Home NEWS EPL: Salah has played you – Gary Neville mocks Liverpool
Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, has mocked Liverpool after Mohammed Salah penned a new contract at Anfield.

Neville claimed that the Egyptian forward has ‘played’ Liverpool with his new long-term contract.

The Reds announced yesterday that Salah has extended his stay at the club after several months of waiting and will now stay at the club till 2025.

Salah’s new weekly wage packet is worth in excess of £350,000 a week, making him the highest paid player in Liverpool’s history.

Manchester United legend Neville claimed that Mohamed Salah ‘played’ Liverpool with his new long-term contract.

Salah’s previous contract was set to expire at the end of next season, and negotiations over a new deal had been drawn out for over a year.

“Salah has played them hasn’t he,” Neville tweeted, followed by a series of laughing and winking emojis.

