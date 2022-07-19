Home Uncategorized EPL: Ronaldo won’t play for Man Utd again, his next club will surprise people – Piers Morgan
Uncategorized

EPL: Ronaldo won’t play for Man Utd again, his next club will surprise people – Piers Morgan

by News
0 views

Former CNN presenter, Piers Morgan, has claimed it is “highly unlikely” that Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United again.

According to him, he has spoken to Ronaldo this week.

Morgan also tipped the 37-year-old to move “somewhere surprising” this summer.

Ronaldo only returned to Old Trafford last year, but after a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils, he has asked to leave this summer.

The player has since not joined up with the squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and Morgan believes he has “mentally moved on”.

“I have had quite a lot of contact in the last week. I certainly think it’d be highly unlikely if Cristiano Ronaldo plays another game for Manchester United. I just think mentally he’s moved on,” Morgan told talkSPORT.

“If you’re him and coming towards the end of your career and you still want to win major trophies you’ve got to make a calculation. Am I going to do it if I stay at United?

“I think he feels the club structure from the top down isn’t right. It’s not a reflection on the new manager [Erik ten Hag], he’s got a lot of respect for him, but it’s just an accurate reflection of where United are right now.

“It’s for him to say what he feels but if you’re asking me then I don’t think he’s going to stay at Manchester United.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Oyo Assembly Approves Bayo Lawal As New Deputy...

Shocking moment Italian police pulled former Chelsea player,...

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China agree to work...

Young man allegedly poisoned to death by friends...

Young man allegedly poisoned to death by friends...

Grubhub Hustles to Catch Up in Business It...

LIVE UPDATES: Accreditation/Voting Begins Simultaneously In Osun Governorship...

Sonia Gandhi acted through Patel to target Modi:...

July 16: CSO Urges Politicians, Electorate To Play...

India on track for sanctions waiver from US...

Leave a Reply