epl:-ronaldo-upset-three-manchester-united-stars-before-deciding-to-leave-club

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, reportedly upset three of his teammates before expressing his desire to leave the club, Sport Bible reports.

Ronaldo shocked Man United fans over the weekend after he submitted a transfer request to the club after being left underwhelmed with their poor performances last season and their lack of activity in the ongoing summer transfer market.

Ahead of dropping his transfer bombshell, though, it appears that the Portugal captain had already upset a number of his current teammates.

Edinson Cavani was amongst those irked by Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford initially, with the Uruguayan holding the opinion that he would have been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice striker.

However, with Ronaldo being brought back from Juventus last summer and claiming Cavani’s previous number seven shirt, the Uruguayan was relegated to second-choice.

In the end, Cavani ended up making just 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring just two goals, with injuries greatly impacting his campaign on a personal level.

Also, Cavani’s attacking colleague Anthony Martial was also left irritated with Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United.

Martial’s mood changed at Old Trafford, having struggled for game time during the first half of the campaign.

The Frenchman eventually joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the campaign.

The final player to have felt the impact of Ronaldo’s return to Man United was captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire felt undermined by Ronaldo’s position as a leader within the Man United squad.

While Ronaldo continued to excel from a personal perspective, Maguire’s performances suffered to such an extent that former interim manager Ralf Rangnick had to field questions over the defender’s suitability as captain.