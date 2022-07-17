Home NEWS EPL: Ronaldo speaks on leaving Man Utd for former club
Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has denied he is currently in talks with Sporting Lisbon over a return to Portugal.

The 37-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, but is finding suitable offers hard to come by.

One of the clubs being linked with a move for Ronaldo is Sporting Lisbon.

There was speculation over the weekend that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was in negotiations regarding the terms of a deal.

Sport TV even claimed Ronaldo’s car was parked at the club’s stadium in Lisbon as his representatives met Sporting chiefs to talk terms.

But Ronaldo has dismissed the speculation as “fake” in response to an Instagram post.

The player was also linked with Chelsea, but their manager Thomas Tuchel and co-owner Todd Boehly have decided against pursuing the transfer.

