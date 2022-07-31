epl:-ronaldo-leaves-old-trafford-after-ten-hag-takes-him-off-against-rayo-vallecano

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, appeared to leave Old Trafford before the full-time whistle of the pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

The 37-year-old played for the first time under new manager, Erik ten Hag, after snubbing the entire tour of Australia and Thailand.

Ronaldo featured for 45 minutes and was replaced at the interval by Amad Diallo.

However, it would appear that Ronaldo was not happy with the decision, and he was seen leaving the stadium before the game ended.

The Portugal captain was pictured signing autographs for a handful of supporters outside the stadium, who had already positioned themselves at the exit as they waited for the squad to depart.

Usually, the area would be packed with supporters and they were clearly surprised to see Ronaldo at such an early stage of the afternoon.