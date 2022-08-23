EPL: Ronaldo doesn’t fit into Ten Hag’s style of play – Darren Bent

Former Tottenham Hotspur star, Darren Bent, has insisted Cristiano Ronaldo does not fit into manager Erik ten Hag’s style of play at Red Devils.

Speaking on Talksport, Bent questioned the 37-year-old’s suitability for Ten Hag’s high-energy, high-octane and intense pressing system.

After Ronaldo played 90 minutes in Man United’s 4-0 loss against Brentford last week, the Portugal captain was dropped from starting XI as Man United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night which saw the five-time Ballon d’ Or winner come on in the 86th minute.

Bent said: “There were notable standout performers, the two centre halves defended well, the front three. And I get it – a lot of people say “How can you not play Ronaldo in this team?”.

“I think if Ten Hag wants to play that high-energy, high-pressing, all-guns-blazing (style), unfortunately, you can’t play Ronaldo. That is no slight on Ronaldo, you are talking about one of the greatest players you have ever seen.

“But in that system… he is 37 years old. Look at the energy of (Anthony), Elanga, Rashford. That is when Rashford is at his best. Stop trying to complicate it by dropping off and trying to show everyone you are a good player by linking play.

“No. His best attribute is his pace. When he starts running in behind regularly, he gives defenders nightmares. For his goal (against Liverpool), fantastic finish, composure, that is where he was at his best.”