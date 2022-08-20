Home NEWS EPL: Ronaldinho names favourite team to win title, predicts position Arsenal will finish
EPL: Ronaldinho names favourite team to win title, predicts position Arsenal will finish

by News
Brazil and Barcelona legend, Ronaldinho, has named Manchester City as the favourite team to win the Premier League title this season.

Ronaldinho also predicted Arsenal to finish in the Premier League top-four position this season.

Recall that Man City won the Premier League title last season, while Arsenal finished in the fifth position.

“Arsenal will get back into the top four this season with the signings they have made – maybe they can even achieve more and challenge for the title,” Ronaldinho said via Daily Metro.

“Manchester City look very strong, and they will be favourites – but in football, anything is possible.”

