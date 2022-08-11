EPL: Rodgers reveals how Wesley Fofana reacted as Leicester City rejects Chelsea’s two bids

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, has revealed how Wesley Fofana has reacted after the Foxes rejected two bids from Chelsea to sign the defender.

Rodgers said Fofana is quite calm after the rejection, adding that the player is ‘just getting on with his work’.

Chelsea is determined to sign the 21-year-old this summer, with manager Thomas Tuchel identifying him as an ideal addition to his backline.

The west London club have seen offers said to be worth £63 million and £70 million turned away by Leicester, who are determined to keep hold of Fofana.

Asked about bids for Fofana at a press conference on Thursday ahead of Leicester’s Premier League tie with Arsenal on Saturday, Rodgers said: “There were two, but nowhere near what the club would consider.

“We are not looking to sell. Naturally, if there’s interest from other clubs, that is looked at by the club. He’s a top young defender and there are not too many around his age.”

“Another year for him at least would be really important for his development,” Rodgers added.

“Wesley is quite calm about the situation. He is aware of the interest. He’s just getting on with his work.”