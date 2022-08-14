EPL: Robbie Savage suggests Man United stars want Ten Hag sacked

Former Chelsea and Manchester United stars Chris Sutton and Robbie Savage, respectively, have suggested that the current Red Devils stars take joy in seeing managers sacked.

Manchester United have in recent times sacked the likes of David Moyes, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and dismissed Ralf Rangnick as they look to return the club to Sir Alex Ferguson’s days.

However, their problems have persisted going into the 2021-22 season with their latest manager, Erik ten Hag looking confused already.

The Dutchman watched perplexed aa his side fell to a shocking 4-0 in the hands of Brentford on Saturday

Robbie Savage on BBC Radio 5 Live: “How many more times will these players cost Man United managers their jobs?”

Chris Sutton added, “When he was in charge, Ralf Rangnick said he needed ten new signings.

“Are there any Manchester United fans out there who are going to disagree with what Rangnick said?”