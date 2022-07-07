Home NEWS EPL: Rivaldo sends message to Chelsea over signing Neymar
EPL: Rivaldo sends message to Chelsea over signing Neymar

Brazil legend, Rivaldo has sent a message to Chelsea over their interest in signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Rivaldo believes Neymar ‘still has a couple of more seasons at the highest European level’ amid links to Chelsea.

Neymar, 30, has been strongly linked with a move away from PSG to Chelsea this summer.

His international teammate, Thiago Silva, who currently plays for Chelsea, has already urged the 30-year-old to join the Premier League giants.

“It is still unclear if the rumours are true about PSG possibly selling Neymar this summer,” Rivaldo, a Barcelona legend, told Betfair.

“But I imagine that the Brazilian star won’t be too worried because he knows that even if he leaves the French club, he will always have a lot of big clubs looking to sign him, including Chelsea.

“At 30 years old, he still has a couple of more seasons at the highest European level and even if he leaves PSG, I am sure he will continue to show all his magnificent skills in Europe on a regular basis.”

