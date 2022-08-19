Home NEWS EPL: Really good player but Agbonlahor hates him – Klopp hails Man United star
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has described Manchester United midfielder, Fred, as a “really good player.”

This is despite heavy criticisms the Brazilian is being faced from pundits such as Gabriel Agbonlahor week in week out.

Manchester United welcomed Liverpool at Old on Monday, riding on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend.

Liverpool are also yet to record their first win of the season, having their first two league matches to Fulham and Crystal Palace and both teams would hope to improve on disappointing starts to their campaigns.

Klopp has heard the criticism, specifically noting that former Aston Villa star Agbonlahor does not like the Brazilian, but disagrees with those who have talked down the midfielder.

Addressing a post match press conference on Friday, Klopp also hailed striker Anthony Martial, describing the Frenchman as exceptional for Manchester United.

