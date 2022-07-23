Home NEWS EPL: Real reason Koulibaly joined Chelsea instead of Barcelona
Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has opened up on Kalidou Koulibaly’s move from the club to Chelsea this summer.

Koulibaly joined the Blues in a £33 million transfer.

However, De Laurentiis has now revealed he refused to sell the Senegal defender to Barcelona, because “they had no money”.

He told Radio Kiss Kiss: “Koulibaly wanted to leave, I told him: I can’t sell you to Barcelona as they had no money.

“Then we received a proposal from Chelsea, it was impossible to say no.

“I offered €6.5m/season to Koulibaly, he wanted to go.”

