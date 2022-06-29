EPL: Real reason I left Chelsea for Inter Milan – Lukaku

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku, has opened up after sealing a one-year loan move with Inter Milan.

The deal was confirmed on Wednesday, after the Belgium striker arrived in Italy to undergo his medicals and sign his contract.

Lukaku revealed he had remained in touch with Inter coach Simone Inzaghi after his exit last summer and was pleased to be back.

When asked what convinced him to return, he said: “The affection of the fans and my team-mates, but also the opportunity to work with the coach. I stayed in contact with him all last season. I think the coach is doing well with the team. I want to contribute and do good for this club.

“It’s like coming home. I think my family and I had a really good time in Milan thanks to the people, the fans and my team-mates. From the first day when I arrived here everyone helped me a lot, I’m really happy.

“I didn’t even leave my home when I went to England, which shows how happy I am to be back here. Now I just want to see the guys on the pitch.”