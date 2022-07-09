epl:-raphinha-left-out-of-leeds’-squad-with-barcelona,-chelsea-seeking-to-complete-transfer

Leeds United have left Raphinha out of their squad for a pre-season tour.

The Brazilian has long been linked with a move away, with Barcelona and Chelsea battling for his signature.

The Blues have reportedly agreed a fee for Raphinha, but the player is biding his time to see if the LaLiga giants make a move.

As that wait continues, Leeds have decided to leave Raphinha behind as they prepare to fly to Australia.

“Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has selected his 26-man squad for Leeds United’s pre-season tour of Australia. The Whites will play three games Down Under, against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace.

“The remainder of the squad not travelling to Australia will continue pre-season preparations at Thorp Arch,” an official club statement read, alongside a squad list that excluded Raphinha.