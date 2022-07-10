epl:-raheem-sterling-undergoes-chelsea-medicals

Manchester City winger, Raheem Sterling will undergo his medicals with Chelsea on Sunday ahead of a proposed summer move, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues last night agreed a £47.5m fee with City to sign the forward.

Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and confirmation of his move from the Etihad is now imminent.

He will sign a five-year deal worth £300,000 at Stamford Bridge.

After Sterling, Chelsea are expected to open talks with City over a deal for Nathan Ake.

Ake is keen on a return to the Blues where he began his career, before he left to Bournemouth.