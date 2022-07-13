Home NEWS EPL: Raheem Sterling becomes highest-paid Chelsea player
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Raheem Sterling becomes highest-paid Chelsea player

by News
0 views
epl:-raheem-sterling-becomes-highest-paid-chelsea-player

Chelsea has announced the arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The Blues confirmed Sterling’s transfer in a terse statement on social media on Wednesday.

The England international’s signing means Todd Boehly has finally made major recruitment since taking over the club from Roman Abramovich.

The 27-year-old will cost the Blues a fee believed to worth £50 million.

Sterling has signed a five-year contract worth significantly more than the £300,000 a week he was paid by City and more than £290,000 per week that N’Golo Kante earns at Stamford Bridge.

There is the option for an extension of a further season on a deal that also takes him into the Premier League’s top three earners.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer: Ozil’s new club confirmed after Fenerbahce terminates...

Lagos flood claimed three siblings, four others –...

Fayemi visits Professor Eleka over father’s death

Tricycle riders protest high taxation in Anambra, block...

EPL: Will Fish joins Man United squad as...

EPL: Koulibaly arrives for medicals, becomes second Chelsea...

2023: No cause for alarm – Senator Sankara...

Super Falcons, USA clash in double-header friendly September

Abiodun eulogises Nobel Laureate, Professors Soyinka at 88,...

Pastor Adeboye pens love note to his wife...

Leave a Reply