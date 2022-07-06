Home NEWS EPL: Pochettino ready for Premier League return, names club he will never coach
EPL: Pochettino ready for Premier League return, names club he will never coach

by News
Mauricio Pochettino is ready to make a swift return to management following his dismissal by Paris Saint-Germain.

The 50-year-old was sacked by the Ligue 1 giants despite winning the league title.

Pochettino ultimately paid the price for their Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.

However, he has no intention of taking a lengthy break, similar to the sabbatical he took after he was sacked by Tottenham in October 2019.

Pochettino is keen on a return to England but would, according to The UK Sun, never manage Arsenal were the opportunity to arise.

Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, signed a new long-term contract in the summer and has been backed with a huge transfer budget this summer with the club’s owners placing full faith in the Spaniard, despite last season’s late collapse.

