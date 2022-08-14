EPL: Players don’t want to join Man Utd – Gary Neville

Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville, has claimed players are not eager to join the club anymore.

Neville was speaking after United were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday.

The result leaves Erik ten Hag’s men bottom of the Premier League, ahead of next week’s clash against Liverpool.

According to Neville, United cannot sort out their woes by signing new players, who are not even enticed by money.

He told Sky Sports: “That’s the problem now. United in the past have always answered the fans’ anger through money and spending in the transfer market.

“The problem is that no, no one wants to take their money. That’s a massive issue. They can’t spend the money.

“If you’re a player watching that performance in the first half what are you thinking about coming to this club?”