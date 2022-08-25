Home NEWS EPL: Paul Merson predicts Chelsea vs Leicester, Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool, other games
EPL: Paul Merson predicts Chelsea vs Leicester, Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool, other games

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, has predicted the outcome of the Premier League match-day four fixtures taking place this weekend.

Southampton will clash with Manchester United in a Premier League tie on Saturday afternoon, while Chelsea will host Leicester City on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal will host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening, and Nottingham Forest will face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Providing his predictions, Merson was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying:

Southampton 1-2 Manchester United

Chelsea 3-0 Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Leeds United

Manchester City 3-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

Brentford 2-0 Everton

Arsenal 3-0 Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Newcastle United

Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham United

Nottingham Forest 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

