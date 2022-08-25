epl:-paul-merson-predicts-chelsea-vs-leicester,-man-utd,-arsenal,-liverpool,-other-games

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, has predicted the outcome of the Premier League match-day four fixtures taking place this weekend.
Southampton will clash with Manchester United in a Premier League tie on Saturday afternoon, while Chelsea will host Leicester City on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal will host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening, and Nottingham Forest will face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Providing his predictions, Merson was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying:
Southampton 1-2 Manchester United
Chelsea 3-0 Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Leeds United
Manchester City 3-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth
Brentford 2-0 Everton
Arsenal 3-0 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Newcastle United
Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur