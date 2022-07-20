EPL: Other teams will overtake you – Thomas Tuchel warns Chelsea over new signings

Thomas Tuchel has warned the Chelsea hierarchy that other teams will overtake them this season if they fail to recruit new players to strengthen the team.

Chelsea finished third behind Manchester City and Liverpool last season and their German boss expects the team to move to a higher position next season.

The former PSG boss has watched as Tottenham and Arsenal, who finished fourth and fifth in the league last season, strengthen their squad with several top quality players.

And speaking during a press conference on Tuesday in the USA, the German boss urged the Blues’ hierarchy to bring in more players in order to ensure that they do not lose ground with Liverpool and Manchester City again next season.

“I think we need a couple more players to improve the squad,” said Tuchel.

“We came third last season, we can discuss the reasons endlessly but there was a gap between us, Manchester City and Liverpool.

“In general, if you want to keep your position, if you want to fight for the same position you need to improve, you can never stand still.

“If you stand still, other teams will overtake you,” he said.