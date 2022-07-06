epl:-oliver-kahn-speaks-on-bayern-munich-signing-ronaldo-from-man-utd

Bayern Munich director, Oliver Kahn, has ruled out any possibility of the club signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer.

Kahn said that Ronaldo will not fit Bayern Munich’s philosophy, adding that the Bundesliga champions are not interested in making a bid for the five-time Ballon d’ Or winner.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

The Portugal captain recently told Man United that he wants to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to journalist Frank Linkesch, Kahn said: ”As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest players, a move would not fit into our philosophy”.

Ronaldo joined Man United from Juventus last summer.

The 37-year-old scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions as Man United finished trophyless.