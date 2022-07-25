Home NEWS EPL: Occupy No9 shirt – Ashley Young tells Man United striker
Former Manchester United captain, Ashley Young has told French star, Anthony Martial to take over the club’s No.9 shirt this season.

Young praised Martial’s performances in pre-season, tipping him for a big season at Old Trafford.

The France international was almost on his way out of Old Trafford this summer after struggling massively over the previous two seasons.

The France international spent last season on loan at Sevilla and looked set to leave, with Erik ten Hag overhauling his squad.

The 26-year-old netted just once in 11 games for United last season before heading to Sevilla.

However, Martial was part of United’s pre-season tour of Asia and Australia where he has started every game in the striker role.

He has scored three goals and looked very impressive in the wins over Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, and Crystal Palace.

And Young thinks Martial is now an integral part of Ten Hag’s plans, telling the Frenchman to cement the striker role after Villa drew 2-2 with United on Saturday in Perth.

Young initially posted: “End of the tour. Thanks Australia, we’ve enjoyed nearly every minute. Nice to lead this team again.”

Martial responded with: “My bro,” before Young replied: “Was good to see you my bro and thanks for your shirt, good luck for the season bro and it’s about time you occupied that No9 shirt.”

