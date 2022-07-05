Home NEWS EPL: New Tottenham signing, Richarlison hit with ban


New Tottenham signing Richarlison was hit with a one-match ban by the Football Association (FA) for his infamous firework throwing incident last season.

Richarlison joined Tottenham in a deal worth £60 million last week from Everton.

His debut for Antonio Conte’s men will be delayed following an investigation by the governing body into the flashpoint that took place during Everton’s clash against Chelsea in May this year.

The Brazilian international scored the winner as Everton defeated the Blues 1-0, a result that was crucial towards the Toffees’ successful fight against relegation.

But during the game, the 25-year-old launched a blue flare that had found its way on the Goodison Park pitch back into the stands – actions that sparked an FA probe.

The investigation has been concluded with FA disciplinary chiefs deeming Richarlison to be handed a one-match suspension.

This means that the attacker will be unavailable for Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Southampton.

