EPL: My ugly attitude – Liverpool's Darwin Nunez finally reacts to red card against Palace

Liverpool striker, Darwin Nunez has broken the silence after he was sent off in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Uruguayan apologised for his headbutt on Crystal Palace defender, Joachim Andersen.

He admitted it was a bad attitude from him and promised such would never happen again.

Nunez said he will ‘learn from his mistake’ after the 23-year-old lost his cool and attacked Andersen and got a straight red card.

Liverpool still managed to draw the game after Luis Diaz cancelled out Wilfried Zaha’s opener.

“I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I’m here to learn from my mistakes and it won’t happen again,” Nunez tweeted.

The South American added in another tweet, “Apologies to Liverpool all. I’ll be back.”

A red card for violent conduct is expected to earn Nunez a three-match suspension.

