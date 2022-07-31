Home NEWS EPL: Michael Owen gives verdicts on Liverpool’s Nunez, Man City’s Haaland
EPL: Michael Owen gives verdicts on Liverpool’s Nunez, Man City’s Haaland

by News
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker, Michael Owen, has given his verdict on Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland after both teams’ FA Community Shield tie on Saturday.

bioreports reports that Liverpool and Manchester City recently signed Nunez and Haaland, respectively, this summer.

Nunez and Haaland featured as Liverpool defeated Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Following Liverpool’s win over Pep Guardiola’s side in the Community Shield, Owen discussed two of the biggest signings in the Premier League.

Taking to Twitter, Owen said, “Forget Erling Haaland missing chances. That happens. Watch how quickly he anticipates one arising. If he stays fit, he’s going to bag dozens in a sky blue shirt.

“I watched Darwin Nunez lots last season. Loved what I saw. Mane is going to be a big loss, but I can’t think of many better replacements.”

