epl:-mcavennie-identifies-man-united’s-biggest-problem

Former West Ham United striker, Frank McAvennie, has insisted that Manchester United’s biggest problem is what they are going to do with Cristiano Ronaldo.

McAvennie said Man United would have really struggled without Ronaldo last season.

Ronaldo rejoined Man United last summer from Juventus.

The Portugal captain was Man United’s top scorer in all competitions with 24 goals as they finished sixth position.

The five-time Ballon d’ Or winner is seemingly interested in joining a club where he can continue playing in the UEFA Champions League as he is currently on leave from the Red Devils’ pre-season tour due to personal reasons.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said: “The biggest problem for me is what [Manchester] United are going to do with Cristiano Ronaldo. People are saying they have to let him go because he’s too big for the club.

“That means all the kids at United are losing because they’re not taking advice from him – the one guy that has won everything in the game.”

He added, “He said it himself, when he was at United, he took everything from Roy Keane and Scholes, he learnt from them. These boys don’t want to learn from anybody and maybe that is today’s game – they’re just not interested in learning, they think they’ve done it because they are at United.

“Where would they be without all of Ronaldo’s goals last season? They would’ve really struggled without him.”