epl:-maurizio-sarri-regrets-leaving-chelsea-for-juventus

Former Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, has regretted leaving Stamford Bridge for Juventus in 2019.

Sarri, who is currently the manager of Serie A side Lazio, admitted he made a ‘huge mistake’ by forcing his Chelsea exit.

He also revealed that Chelsea director, Marina Granovskaia, was desperate to keep him at the club, despite his desire to return to Italy.

The 62-year-old guided Chelsea to success in the Europa League in his single season at the West London club.

But his style of play was widely criticised by Chelsea fans and the Italian ended up leaving the Blues after just one year at the club.

“At Chelsea, I made a huge mistake and that was wanting to return to Italy at all costs.

“Marina tried stopping me from leaving Chelsea, I had this desire to return to Italy.

“Chelsea is a great club, in the following years [after I left] they have signed many young players suitable for me.

“I lived a particular year, in which Abramovich could not enter England and we had an owner not present in the stadium.

“A rather difficult situation, all in the hands of Marina and she had a thousand problems to solve, the football aspect was in the hands of staff, not having the economic power available.

“Then came Werner, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech – all suited to me and my way of playing,” Sarri told SportItalia.