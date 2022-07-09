EPL: Massive disappointment he returned to Man United – Stuart Pearce on Jesse Lingard

England legend Stuart Pearce has said that Jesse Lingard may not have the opportunity to return to West Ham United.

While on loan from Manchester United to West Ham during the 2020-21 season, the attacking midfielder scored nine goals and four assists in just 16 games.

He helped the Hammers finish the 2020/21 season on a high and Pearce believes that the England star has ‘had the best six months of his career’ at West Ham.

Pearce, who was a coach at West Ham during Lingard’s six-month loan, said it is a ‘shame’ the 29-year-old never joined the club permanently.

Lingard, who ended his loan spell at West the London side and returned to Manchester United for the 2021-22 season, where he endured a difficult season with the Red Devils, is now a free agent after the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford.

Asked whether Lingard’s time at West Ham is ‘done,’ Pearce told talkSPORT, “I’m not sure whether it’s totally done or not.

“We might have had the best six months out of Jesse Lingard that he’s ever going to have in football, again or beforehand.

“He was magnificent for us, he gave us a slightly different dimension, his football was outstanding.

“He’s got a footballing arrogance, Jesse. He’ll take the ball anywhere on the pitch and it was a massive disappointment that Jesse didn’t come and join us permanently in the summer on the back of that.”