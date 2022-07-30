Home NEWS EPL: Manchester United release official squad numbers for 2022-23 season [Full list]
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Manchester United release official squad numbers for 2022-23 season [Full list]

by News
0 views
epl:-manchester-united-release-official-squad-numbers-for-2022-23-season-[full-list]

Manchester United have released their official squad numbers ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first ever season in charge at Old Trafford.

The English Premier League returns next weekend with the summer transfer window hotting up.

Though the transfer market still has some weeks before the curtain is brought down, clubs have had to officially release their squad numbers.

The Red Devils will return to action in the Premier League with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, among others have left the club this summer with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo yet undecided.

The Red Devils have on the other hand brought in Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Here is Manchester United’s 2022-23 squad numbers:

1 – David De Gea

22 – Tom Heaton

26 – Dean Henderson

Defenders

2 – Victor Lindelof

3 – Erik Bailly

4 – Phil Jones

5 – Harry Maguire

6 – Lisandro Martinez

12 – Tyrell Malacia

16 – Raphael Varane

20 – Diogo Dalot

23 – Luke Shaw

27 – Alex Telles

29 – Aaron Wan-Bissaka

33 – Brandon Williams

28 – Axel Tuanzebe

43 – Teden Mengi

74 – Alvaro Fernandez

Midfielders

8 – Bruno Fernandes

14 – Christian Eriksen

16 – Amad Diallo

17 – Fred

28 – Facundo Pellistri

34 – Donny van de Beek

37 – James Garner

39 – Scott McTominay

46 – Hannibal

Attackers

7 – Cristiano Ronaldo

9 – Anthony Martial

10 – Marcus Rashford

25 – Jadon Sancho

36 – Anthony Elanga

44 – Tahith Chong

47 – Shola Shoretire

75 – Alejandro Garnacho.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Community Shield: Gaurdiola names funny player in Manchester...

I’ll never retire from playing football – Zlatan...

Transfer: Barcelona reveals what will happen if De...

EPL: Arsenal confirms new captain ahead of Sevilla...

Youth group begs INEC to extend PVC registration...

Stop acting like you’re running for CAN President...

Gov. Bello sacks DG SDGs, suspends Chairman, Niger’s...

Nigeria must not go down – Enenche, Peter...

What Peter Obi, Okowa’s wife said at Pastor...

Delta: Dafinone joins Okpe monarch in 16th coronation...

Leave a Reply