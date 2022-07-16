Home NEWS EPL: Manchester United makes U-turn on Martinez, Eriksen
EPL: Manchester United makes U-turn on Martinez, Eriksen

Manchester United are no longer planning to have Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez for their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.

The Red Devils initially planned that Martinez and Eriksen, two new signings, would be in Australia to join the rest of the squad.

While Eriksen joined on a free transfer from Brentford, the Red Devils finally agreed a £46million fee with Ajax on Thursday

But the Argentina international will no longer be joining the rest of the players, with some paperwork still outstanding.

Instead, the former Ajax star will report to Carrington once the deal is official, where he will train alongside another new signing, Christian Eriksen.

Manchester United do not not see any reason to put the duo on a long-haul flight to Australia given that the rest of the squad will be leaving in just over a week’s time, the Metro reports.

