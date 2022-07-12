epl:-manchester-united-identify-player-to-sign-as-cristiano-ronaldo’s-replacement

Manchester United have identified forward, Paulo Dybala as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to football transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio.

Dybala has emerged as an option for Man United if Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford.

The Argentina international is a free agent after ending ties with Juventus this summer.

Speaking to Wettfreunde, Di Marzio said Man United could dive for the 28-year-old if Ronaldo leaves the Premier League giants this summer.

“Manchester United, yes, if Ronaldo left. But they are looking for a number nine, and if they get Dybala, they will have to change their playing style. But he’s on United’s list,” Di Marzio said.

Dybala rejected a switch to Man United in 2019 in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Recall that Ronaldo is linked with a departure from Man United this summer.

However, Man United don’t want to let the Portugal captain go but are preparing for the inevitable.