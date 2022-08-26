EPL: Manchester City’s final decision on allowing Silva join Barcelona, PSG, revealed

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of midfielder Bernardo Silva leaving Manchester City for Barcelona this summer.

Apart from Barcelona, fresh reports have linked the Portugal star with PSG but Guardiola was adamant the 28-year-old will remain at City.

“He will stay here,” Guardiola told the press on Friday.

“Absolutely. We don’t have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva, so he is staying.”

City goes into Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on the back of a midweek friendly against Barcelona, which saw Kalvin Phillips and Luke Mbete forced off with concerns.

Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte are sidelined while Jack Grealish is also expected to miss out, but Guardiola declined to offer any updates on the fitness of his squad.

“We train this afternoon and we will know exactly the situation with everyone,” he said.