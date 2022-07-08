epl:-manchester-city-confirm-deal-for-11-players-[full-list]

Manchester City have confirmed that eleven of their players have signed their first professional contract with the club ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

Man City disclosed this in a statement via its website on Thursday.

According to the statement, Luca Barrington, Will Dickson, Tomas Galvez, Jadel Katongo, Rico Lewis, George Murray-Jones, Daniel Ogwuru, Nico O’Reilly, Mahamdou Susoho, Kane Taylor and Matthew Whittingham have all penned their maiden deals with the Premier League champions this month.

Rowan McDonald and James Trafford have also agreed to extend their existing contracts.

McDonald, who has missed the last two seasons with injury, signed a one-year extension.

Trafford, meanwhile, signed a four-year deal that will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2027.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper will spend the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Bolton Wanderers, where he gained valuable experience last season.

“Everyone at Manchester City sends their congratulations to these young players and wishes all of them the very best of luck moving forward,” the statement added.