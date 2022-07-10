Home NEWS EPL: Man Utd’s sponsors to block Ronaldo from leaving
NEWSNews Africa

EPL: Man Utd’s sponsors to block Ronaldo from leaving

by News
1 views
epl:-man-utd’s-sponsors-to-block-ronaldo-from-leaving

Manchester United’s headline sponsors are pressing the club to hold on to Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, the UK Mirror reports.

It is understood United will not cave into Ronaldo’s demands to leave after some sponsors are believed to have helped in financing his £500,000-a-week wages for a return to Old Trafford.

And they want more than just a season of being able to tap into the 37-year-old’s huge commercial reach.

Ronaldo wants to quit United so he can play in the Champions League next season.

The Portugal captain has played in Europe’s top tier competition for 19 consecutive years.

That streak will end if he remains with the Red Devils, who will participate in the Europa League.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

11-year-old boy kidnapped in Anambra church during mass

Ernest Joe not our member – Labour Party...

EPL: Real reason Man Utd haven’t completed Eriksen...

Youths in school uniform snatch phones in Yola

Your incompetence is nauseating – Fani-Kayode replies Military

Transfer: Arsenal in shock move to sign Chelsea’s...

Peter Obi identifies ‘supporters’ attacking other candidates on...

Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for restoration of peace – Dogara...

EPL: They’re inexperienced, make too many mistakes –...

EPL: Raheem Sterling undergoes Chelsea medicals

Leave a Reply