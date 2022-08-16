epl:-man-utd-to-hijack-chelsea’s-move-for-aubameyang

Manchester United are plotting to hijack Chelsea’s move to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, according to the UK Sun.

The Blues are in talks with Barca over a potential transfer, with the LaLiga club hoping to sign Marcos Alonso from Chelsea in a part-exchange deal.

Barcelona are looking to get a transfer fee in the region of €25m (£21m) to €28m (23m) for the 33-year-old.

United have now joined the race to sign Aubameyang, although they face a “big challenge” to convince him to switch to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League table after losing their first two games of the season and new manager Erik ten Hag is desperate for a new striker, with question marks over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still lingering.

Aubameyang only joined Barcelona in January after his Arsenal contract was terminated.