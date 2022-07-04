epl:-man-utd-to-announce-two-new-signings-this-week

Manchester United will confirm the arrivals of Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia this week.

This was confirmed by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Monday.

Eriksen will sign a three-year deal as a free agent, while Malacia arrives from Feyenoord.

Romano tweeted: “Christian Eriksen will sign three year deal with Manchester United this week, medical already scheduled.

“Eriksen has already direct talk with Erik ten Hag, key factor.

“Man Utd are working to announce both Malacia and Eriksen as new signings this week.”